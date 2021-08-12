On August 11, Deputy Blake Cupp along with Captain David Robertson traveled to 119 Summerhouse Hollow Road to execute a search warrant on the residence due to narcotic sales. They made contact with Allison Hild-Daniels and her husband Dale Daniels.
The couple were asked to step outside the residence to brief them about the search warrant. According to the report, Hild-Daniels stated that the only illegal narcotic that was inside the residence was "Marijuana." Lt. Chris Barnes sectioned off all rooms and Lt. Max Laughter took pictures of the rooms prior to the search.
Reports show that deputies found two bags of a green leafy substance believed to be Marijuana, two bags of a clear rock substance believed to be Methamphetamine and a pill bottle containing 30 Alprazolam tablets. Deputies also located several individual bags and a digital scale that are "commonly used for narcotic distribution.'
More than $6,300 in cash was also seized during the search. Hild-Daniels was arrested and transported to the County Jail. She faces charges of Possession of Schedule II and IV, Simple Possession or Casual Exchange and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act.
