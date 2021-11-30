Recently, the United Council of East TN, Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, Veterans in Focus , local veterans organizations and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) partnered with Food City East in Newport to raise funds to buy wreaths to place on the graves of those who have served in the military.
There are 49 veteran graves in family cemeteries that now lie within the boundaries of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP), in the Cosby area. Sheila Evans, who coordinated the event said, “It was so much fun working with everyone on the fundraiser for Wreaths Across America. Stephen Romines, manager of Food City East, and his whole crew were wonderful and provided a lot of help. In a few short weeks, at each grave the veteran will be given a salute, his or her name will be called and a wreath placed to honor their service.
“The people of Newport have been so generous we have exceeded our goal for the monies needed to purchase the 49 wreaths. The extra donations will allow us to contribute to decorating some of the other over 200 graves throughout the GSMNP boundaries.”
If you would like to help place the wreaths on graves you can meet other volunteers at the GSMNP Cosby Campground’s picnic pavilion, December 19 at 1 p.m.. After a short program, volunteers will divide up and go to the five cemeteries that lie within a five-mile radius to place the wreaths.
