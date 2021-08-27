NEWPORT—English Mountain Christian Church, 166 Epley Road, will hold a concert featuring American pianist, Gregory Wang, on Sunday afternoon, August 29, at 3 p.m.
Wang was born in West Virginia and moved to Johnson City where he studied piano for ten years with Newport native Dr. Benjamin Caton at East Tennessee State University.
During that time he was named winner numerous times in competitions sponsored by the Tennessee Music Teachers Association. Wang received his undergraduate degree from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, studying with Peter Takacs.
He then entered Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music where he earned his master’s degree, studying with Jean-Louis Haguenauer. In September 2021, Wang will receive a Doctor of Musical Arts Degree, studying with Menahem Pressler.
In addition to the standard classical piano repertoire, Wang specializes in jazz, gospel, and working with singers and instrumentalists of all types. He has held teaching positions at American universities and played with some of the leading international soloists in some of the great American concert halls. He has earned prizes in many national and international piano competitions, including some that specialize in Russian and Latin American piano music.
In addition to work at the piano, he is a passionate photographer, long-distance runner, and guitarist. He moved to Germany in October 2020 and married Clara Scholtes in April 2021. Scholtes is a German violinist engaged with the Bavarian State Orchestra since September 2020.
The program on Sunday will include Gershwin’s Three Preludes, Jean-Philippe Rameau’s New Suites for the Harpsichord, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata in A-flat Major, op. 110. The program will conclude with Wang’s arrangement for piano and violin of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.
Pastor Ken Arnold invites the community to come hear this outstanding pianist who has played at English Mountain many times over many years. The concert is open to all and there is no admission charge and no love offering.
