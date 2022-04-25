NEWPORT—The Newport Housing Authority (NHA) is holding a job fair on Tuesday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Companies hiring at the event include Lowe's, McDonald's, Accuforce, Westgate Resorts, Taco Bell, Old Dominion, Luttrell Staffing and more.
American Job Center representatives will also be on hand with the Mobile Career Coach. NHA will be providing lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. This will be an outdoor event, so recruiters will need to bring their own tables and supplies. For more information or to register, please email Cindy Pace at cpace@nhatoday.com.
