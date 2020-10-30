COCKE COUNTY—Election Day is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all precincts in Cocke County. Voters must vote at their assigned Election Day polling place.
Election Day voters are asked to practice social distancing while waiting in line. Voters may bring their own ink pens for signing in. Precinct workers will also have pens for voters that have not been used by others. Voters may also ask for a popsicle stick to press the buttons on the voting machine. Hand sanitizer is available at the precincts.
Voters with questions about where to vote may use the Voter Lookup tool on the GoVoteTN app or on GoVoteTN.com. Voters who don’t know where to vote may also call the election commission office on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 623-2042 to verify their voting precinct.
Voters may choose to wear a mask and, if so, may keep the mask on while showing valid photo ID issued by Tennessee or the federal government. An example of a valid Photo ID is a Tennessee Driver License or Carry Permit, a passport current or expired, or VA card with photo. For more information on the Photo ID Law, visit GoVoteTN.com. Out of state driver licenses cannot be accepted.
Persons who need to obtain a Tennessee photo ID for voting who have never been issued a Tennessee Driver License may want to check with the Tennessee Driver Services center in Greeneville, which as of a few days ago was accepting walk-in customers weekdays until 4 p.m. The phone number is (423) 638-3285.
DETOUR TO PARROTTSVILLE AND FOREST HILL PRECINTS – Voters at the Parrottsville and Forest Hill precincts should be aware that Old Parrottsville Highway is closed at the Clear Creek bridge. From new Highway 321, take Carpenter Road or use the other end of Old Parrottsville Highway. From Highway 340 North, you could also use Clear Creek Road to Clear Road.
Persons who have received Absentee ballots in the mail but have not yet mailed their ballots may use the Newport Post Office front counter before 4 p.m. on Election Day November 3 to drop off their ballots; first class stamp is required. The Newport Post Office is located at 265 Cosby Highway, Newport, TN 37821. The Newport Post Office is the only post office in Cocke County designated for same-day delivery of ballots.
Call the election office for more information at 623-2042 or go online to CockeCountyElection.org or GoVoteTN.com.
Unofficial results from Cocke County will be posted online at CockeCountyElection.org on Election Night. Links to unofficial statewide results will be posted online as well.
