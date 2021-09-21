A budget transfer requested by the County Fire Department led to a lengthy discussion at Monday’s County Legislative Body (CLB) meeting.
The position of assistant chief has been vacant for some time at the department, which led Chief Bryan Southerland to remove the position and request those funds be used to increase salaries for all firefighters.
A motion was made to approve the request, but it failed with eight commissioners voting against the measure. After that vote occurred, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger told the body she would let the department proceed with the request despite their disapproval. She said it may result in a small blip on the county’s audit report but would be worth it in the end.
“I’m going to go ahead and allow them act as if this was approved,” Ottinger said. “This should only result in an audit footnote and not a finding when the time comes, but I’m willing to do that to get them the money they deserve.”
