The Cocke County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday evening at the Professional Development Center.
Board members Otha Rolen, Rose Lovell, Terry Hurst and Jimmy Stokely were in attendance. Board members Richard Coggins, John Johnson and Darla Morgan were absent. Because Chairman Coggins and Chair Pro-Tem Morgan were not in attendance, Stokely served as chairman.
The board approved several budget amendments.
The following consent agenda was approved:
Approved textbook committee selection of math textbooks for the school years 2023-2029 with a possibility of extending the adoption through 2031.
The following overnight, and/or out-of-state field trips were approved:
Cosby fifth through eighth grade Junior Beta Club members to Churchill Downs and Museum, Kentucky Horse Park, Cincinnati Zoo, Aquarium, Queen City Riverboat, Air Force Museum and Kings Island May 24-26. All chaperones have undergone background checks.
Centerview Schools Honors Club trip to St. Augustine and Orlando, FL, and Savannah, GA, May 9-12. All chaperones have background checks.
Approved the following facility use requests:
Northwest School for the Shriners on April 21.
Approved the following Newport Grammar School (NGS) requests for county bus use:
NGS kindergarten to Newport Cinema 4 on April 21.
NGS kindergarten to Knoxville Zoo on May 11.
NGS first grades to White Pine City Park on May 22.
NGS second grade to WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge on April 20.
NGS second grades to Knoxville Zoo on May 18.
NGS third grade field trip to Tuckaleechee Caverns on May 12.
NGS fourth grade field trip to WonderWorks on May 16.
NGS fifth grade honors to Dollywood on May 18.
NGS seventh grades to Dollywood on May 17.
The following fundraisers were approved:
Edgemont Elementary — Snowmies Snow Cone Truck on April 28 and May 12.
Cocke County High School (CCHS) Culinary Arts luncheon May 12-19.
Cosby FFA flower arrangements April 14 through May 14.
Cosby baseball Tidal Wave car wash April 14-17.
Other actions passed by the board included:
Approved request to purchase a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Hometown Auto Sales for $18,000 for use by the Transportation Department.
Approved the request for Team Farrell to convert a Cosby High School (CHS) classroom into a guidance department. Doors and trim will be bought out of CHS funds with other materials supplied by the maintenance department.
Approved the sole bid from Carolina Hardwood and Construction, Inc., for $24,472.92 to take the Northwest Elementary School gym floor down, sand, seal, reline and finish. The bid is on file with the maintenance department.
Approved Bonitz Flooring, the sole bidder of $35,869.97 for the Cosby High School and Northwest Elementary School floor tile insurance claim replacement bid. The breakdown is $24,871.87 for Cosby High School and $10,998.10 for Northwest Elementary.
Approve Carolina Hardwood and Construction, Inc., with the sole bid of $60,380.42 for an insurance claim to repair the CCHS gym floor. A copy of the bid is on file in the maintenance department.
Approved the lowest bid of $95,749.60 from Rick Cain Construction for the construction of a 40-foot by 60-foot clear span large animal lab for the CTE Center with funds coming from the Innovative School Model.
The following was discussed in the workshop, then added to the regular meeting and approved:
The board approved the request to purchase a new or used vehicle in accordance with state guidelines not to exceed $85,000. The vehicle is to replace the agricultural education department truck, which is to be transferred to the maintenance department. The competitive bid process had been completed and no bids were received. The vehicle has been approved as part of the Innovative School Models Application and will be funded with Innovative School Model Funds. The amount was budgeted for fiscal year 2023.
They approved the request for the CCHS Athletics Department to purchase a 2023 John Deere Gator TS for $9,217.28 from Meade Tractor. Funding of equal amounts of $2,304.32 will be taken from middle school football, football, athletic trainer and athletic banner funds.
They also approved the purchase of two vans to be used to transport special education students to work-based learning. The purchase price will not exceed $60,000 per van. Funds will come from the IDEA ARP Grant.
Federal Programs Director Patricia Ellison explained that requests for bids for vehicles are not getting bids, and if they find a vehicle, it is sold before the board can approve it. The state allows a budget to be approved for the purchase. For a new vehicle, they must get three quotes for a similar vehicle. For a used vehicle, they cannot spend more than five percent above the Kelley Blue Book value.
She explained the vehicles were included in the budget, and the purchases must be made before reaching the grant deadline for spending.
