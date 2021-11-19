COSBY—Two Ohio men face multiple charges after they were found in possession of a large sum of illegal narcotics and cash at a Cosby Cabin.
Narcotics Lieutenant Max Laughter and Narcotics Deputy Blake Cupp responded to Hooper Highway in reference to a cabin and RV park owner who had a complaint about illegal drug activity happening in and around lot 216.
The owner’s daughter observed narcotics through the window of a cabin on an earlier date. Laughter and Cupp knocked on the door of the cabin and could hear multiple people moving inside but they refused to come to the door.
After approximately 15 minutes, Clarence Burney, 22, Madison, Ohio, and Cordel Thomas, 22, Alliance, Ohio, came to the door and were detained due to an odor of marijuana coming from inside the cabin.
Verbal consent was given to search the rental cabin by a cooperating witness. Deputies found multiple empty bags containing what was once methamphetamine in the toilet. A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was found under the bed.
Deputies recovered 1.4 grams of methamphetamine and seized a total of $9,685 in cash. A witness in the cabin stated that Thomas and Burney flushed 4 pounds of methamphetamine prior to coming to the door.
Deputies found that Burney had a prior felony record for robbery out of Ohio. They also found 5.3 grams of marijuana in Thomas’ pants pocket.
Burney was officially charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon, Tampering With or Fabricating Evidence and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Thomas was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony. Both men were transported to the Cocke County Jail.
