The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to Crane Way in Del Rio at 5:36 p.m. Monday afternoon on the report of a shooting. Reports show that the caller stated her husband had been “shot by the neighbor.”
Deputies found a deceased male sitting in the driver’s seat of a white van parked in the roadway adjacent to a driveway on Crane Way.
Deputies came in contact with a male subject believed to be the suspect involved in the shooting incident. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The Sheriff’s report lists the suspect as being 65-years-old. He was transported to the Cocke County Criminal Investigation Division (CID) office for questioning.
The CID office is working with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s office of James Dunn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.