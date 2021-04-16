COCKE COUNTY—County Board of Education members met Tuesday evening where they approved the use of the Cocke County High School auditorium for Circuit Court jury selection.
Circuit Court Judge Carter Moore and Circuit Court Clerk Kristy Nease have selected several days during the summer months in which the facility will be used.
“Our COVID requirements are set by the Supreme Court of Tennessee, and they are more restrictive than those being imposed by the school system,” Judge Moore said.
“We are still at a 6 feet distance requirement. We need to have jury trials because it is causing us problems without them. You can’t hold people in jail pending their trial forever. The courthouse is not big enough to deal with full jury orientation.”
The first day or orientation for jurors is scheduled for May 24. Selection days for criminal trial jurors as well as civil are set for June and July.
Board members also voted to lift a suspension of field trips that was put in place in March of 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in Cocke County.
The CCHS NJROTC has upcoming events that require transportation and overnight stay. A major event for CCHS choir students is scheduled for June 22-26 of 2022. The choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Although they lifted the ban on travel, COVID cases at the time of each trip will be considered before students are allowed to attend a specific event.
Another item approved by the board was a continuation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This allows teachers to take up to 10 paid days off of work if they are exposed to COVID or battling the virus.
Manney Moore, Director of Schools, said the county’s COVID-19 Task Force recently met and reported no positive cases of the virus at Newport Medical Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
The director said the county is currently at an 8% spread rate, which is 16% lower than the highest reported percentage at the height of the pandemic.
The board discussed the upcoming graduation ceremonies for Cosby and Cocke County High Schools, but came to no consensus on how the events should be handled.
Principals from both schools submitted plans for board consideration. CCHS proposed two options for the May 22 graduation.
Administrators said one option is for all students to graduate together, but parents would not be able to attend the event due to COVID restrictions. Parents would be able to see a live stream of the event online that day.
The other option would to hold multiple ceremonies with 40 graduates at a time. That option would allow each student to have six guests attend the ceremony.
Cosby High has around 70 graduates this year, and administrators believe they can hold a safe event will all students graduating together. Each student would be allowed four guests to the ceremony, which would be under the 380 person occupancy limit of the gym.
Also on the table is two ceremonies with groups A-M and N-Z graduating in back to back events on the evening of May 21.
Regardless of the which decisions are made, the events will be held at CCHS and Cosby respectively.
CCHS has Honors Night planned for May 14 at the high school, and Baccalaureate Service scheduled for May 19.
Cosby plans to hold their Honors Night on May 13.
