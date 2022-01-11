NEWPORT—The Newport City School Board gathered in the Newport Grammar School auditorium for their January meeting on Monday night. The main items of business were the approval of the school’s five-year plan and of several budgets.
Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Messer opened the workshop of the meeting by introducing the three budgets that the board would be voting to approve at the end of the meeting. She also shared that the district was in the process of undergoing its annual Special Education monitoring and its Federal Programs monitoring.
School Health Coordinator Mischelle Black shared a report on the uptick in COVID cases and exposures in the school. Black shared that several students and staff members had been exposed and were quarantining in line with CDC guidelines.
Black’s focus in the guidelines was that vaccinated teachers could return to work after five days of testing positive if they continue to mask and social distance for the remaining five days. Black did say that the school was honoring any doctor’s notes calling for a 10-day quarantine rather than the CDC’s five days.
Principal Michael Short gave the cafeteria report with Christina Leas being absent from the meeting. Short shared that the school had served a total of 8,368 reimbursable meals over 13 breakfasts and 12 lunches. Short also told the board that the cafeteria was completing its Procurement Review for the 2020-21 school year.
In the principal’s own report, Short informed the board that NGS homecoming had been moved due to inclement weather from the week before.
Systems and Assessments Supervisor Dr. Justin Norton updated the board on the school’s five-year plan, the LEA Plan and the school’s 6-month ESSER review. Norton went on to update the board on the school’s substitute situation, sharing that they had put in place a shared spreadsheet that allowed substitutes to enter their availability and schedule days with whatever teacher needed them.
He shared that of the 15 substitutes the school had, nine were using the spreadsheet already, and three more were in the process of getting started. Norton finally shared the results of a follow-up teacher survey regarding the instatement of Cohorts. Of the 34 teachers surveyed, 23 (67.6%) said they would prefer to keep the program, while 11 (32.3%) voted against it.
Director Sandy Burchette updated the board on several ongoing facility improvements, including new roofing and the replacement of the air conditioning in the playroom.
Board Chair Jan Brooks shared that the February meeting would be moved from February 21 to February 22 to avoid President’s Day. With no further business in the workshop, the meeting was officially called to order. The board approved the minutes of the November meeting and approved the second readings of two policies regarding “Exiting School Buses” and “Title IX and Sexual Harassment.”
The board approved field trips for the seventh and eighth grade, as well as travel for staff to several events over the next few weeks.
Finally, the board approved the 2022 Consolidated Budget, the 2022 ARP IDEA budget, the 2021 Revised Literacy Training Teacher Stipend Grant and the Newport City School board’s 5-Year Strategic Plan.
