NEWPORT—Newport Utilities Water crews will be digging a water line on Industrial Road at Chemwood Drive starting today.
Work is expected to take two days dependent on weather. Flaggers will be present to control traffic.
Newport Utilities asks commuters in this area to be aware of crews working in and around this intersection and to watch for changes in traffic patterns.
NU appreciates the support of the community as they work to improve the water infrastructure.
