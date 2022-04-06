Senior Citizens Home Assistance Services (SCHAS) continues to serve Cocke County’s elderly and those with disabilities in a wide variety of ways. SCHAS has been providing in-home care and care in long-term facilities since 1970. The organization provides services centered on helping individuals remain in their homes and postpone, or eliminate, the need for more costly institutional care.
SCHAS sponsors the Cocke County Citizenship Award that was presented to City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III. Tim Howell, SCHAS CEO, spoke at the mayor’s award banquet last week. He spoke on the community’s need for SCHAS and the measures being taken to meet those needs.
Over the last year SCHAS caregivers have provided 9,488 hours of service to Cocke County residents. The company now serves individuals in 20 counties across east Tennessee. SCHAS is on track to serve a record number this year and never stopped providing services during the pandemic.
In addition to companionship and personal care, SCHAS also provides transportation services and grocery shops for their clientele. The grocery service was newly created just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in Cocke County and across the country. For more information about SCHAS or the services they provide, visit https://schas.org/ or call 865-940-1545.
