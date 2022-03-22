Newport City Schools’ Director Sandra Burchette’s contract has been officially approved for the 2022-23 school year. Burchette has been the director since 2015, and the City School Board renewed her contract at their regularly scheduled Monday meeting. The motion to approve the contract came from Nate Vernon and was seconded by Seth Butler.
Butler and Board Chair Jan Brooks each shared their praise for Burchette’s work.
“Sandy’s done a wonderful job. I want to say I appreciate the job you’ve done… making sure we’re taking care of this building that is an historical building and keeping us up to par. It’s been a huge undertaking, and I appreciate you,” Brooks said.
