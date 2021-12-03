COCKE COUNTY—Brad L. Davidson has announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for General Sessions Court Judge for Cocke County.
Davidson has been serving as the General Sessions Judge in the Fourth Judicial District for the last seven years. Prior to his election he served as the Assistant Public Defender encompassing Cocke, Grainger, Sevier and Jefferson counties. Before joining the Public Defender’s office, Davidson was in the private practice of law for seven years.
Davidson earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1980 and worked in the chemical manufacturing industry for seventeen years. While employed, he earned an MBA from DePaul university in 1990.
He started his career in the chemical industry as a Process Engineer and progressed through the ranks to Plant Manager. He was transferred with promotions seven times during his time with Witco Corporation and Great Lakes Chemical Corporation.
During his time with Great Lakes Chemical, Davidson was stationed here in Newport. He later transferred to Memphis, Tennessee and then Mapleton, Illinois.
“My wife and I fell in love with Cocke County and the surrounding areas. The people here are fantastic! I was finally at home. While here in Newport, I had the pleasure of working with folks who have the best work ethic I have ever encountered.”
When Davidson was informed of a possible eighth transfer, he left the chemical manufacturing industry and attended law school, where he a earned a Law Degree from DePaul University in Chicago in 2002. Immediately upon graduating, Davidson moved back to Newport, took, and passed the Tennessee Bar Exam and has been practicing law here ever since.
“I have been practicing law here for 18 years. I have had the honor of serving as General Sessions and Juvenile Courts Judge since my election in 2014. It would be an honor to serve the people of Cocke County for another term.”
Mr. Davidson lives in Newport with his wife of 38 years, Becky, who teaches Theatre Arts at both Cosby and Cocke County High Schools. As a member of the Newport Theatre Guild, he recently appeared in “The Sound of Music.”
Davidson has been a member of Kiwanis since 2010 and served as President in the year 2014. Davidson attends the Church of the Good Shepherd on the Cosby Highway, where he serves a lector.
Davidson also has served as attorney for the Town of Parrottsville, attorney for the Newport Housing Authority, attorney for the National Bank of Tennessee, and was a Board of Director for Newport Utilities for four years.
