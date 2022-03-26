NEWPORT—Two of the tentatively planned expenditures using the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds were approved by commissioners during the recent County Legislative Body meeting.
Commissioners voted to allocate $2 million of the $6.9 million total toward a county building project. Once constructed, plans call for multiple county offices to move into the structure that will also be used for meetings and storage space.
Additionally, the vote to approve the project included a stipulation that any ARP funds not committed to projects associated with the spending plan, will go to the Highway Department’s capital projects budget for paving.
CLB chairman Clay Blazer said the new county building would house the Election Commission, which will allow the office to hold early voting on site. The chairman said the commission received a grant to cover expenses associated with renting a facility for early voting in the 2020 election, but Josh Blanchard, Administrator of Elections, faces the same situation this year.
Blazer said the county building would be beneficial, but nothing is set in stone in terms of ARP usage.
“Almost every department is paying for some sort of storage space in numerous locations,” Blazer said. “The Election Commission received a grant to cover rental costs for the 2020 election, but they are forced to rent space again this year. Nothing is set in stone or overly specific in the plan at this point other than the Cosby sewer project.”
Blazer made the point of saying that although there is a spending plan in place, it can be modified once per year. The county will have until 2024 to spend all of the $6.9 million, which gives time to modify the plan if need be.
The second item of the spending plan that was approved involved the County Health Department. The state has a large pool of grant funds available to renovate health department buildings across Tennessee. Commissioners voted to allocate $116,400 toward a grant to receive nearly $500,000 in repairs to Cocke County’s building.
Another project associated with ARP funds, like Blazer commented on, is the Cosby sewer extension project. The body voted to approve a resolution for the extension that will service Cosby School. A total of $2.5 million has been allocated for the project.
Unless further modified, the ARP spending plan would see $2.5 million go toward the Cosby sewer project, $2 million be used for a new county building, $447,000 be spent on the sewer system for the County Innovation Park, $1.1 million toward already disbursed premium pay for county employees, $325,000 for nonprofits and $116,400 for the matching grant.
After multiple meetings and long discussions between commissioners and the Emergency Responders Association, the county is ready to receive proposals for a new ambulance service contract.
Commissioner Gayla Blazer, chair of the Public Safety Committee, made the motion to send out RFPs (request for proposal) in hopes of attracting another provider to the county. A new set of guidelines have been developed by commissioners that will hopefully result in better response times and service from a provider.
First Call Ambulance, the current service in the county, has been a part of the discussions and will still have the ability to send a revised proposal to meet the county’s needs.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger provided her report to commissioners Monday evening saying she has applied for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $750,000 for recovery housing. Ottinger seeks to partner with WestCare if Cocke County is awarded the grant.
WestCare, a family of tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, provides a wide spectrum of health and human services in both residential and outpatient environments. Their services include substance abuse and addiction treatment, homeless and runaway shelters, domestic violence treatment and prevention, and mental health programs.
Ottinger told commissioners that although premium pay has been awarded to county employees, she is still researching to see if employees that retired in the midst of the pandemic are entitled to pay.
She further added that their was an issue with employee time sheets from the trustee’s office. Ottinger said trustee Rob Mathis “refused” to provide the needed documentation for his employees to receive their premium pay.
Mathis planned to use the fees collected from his office to pay the employees their bonus. He did not attend the meeting but later stated there was “miscommunication” between the offices.
“I checked with the State Comptroller about using money within the budget to pay the premium pay for the employees in my office,” Mathis said. “The state said it would be ok to pay the $4,000 per person, which came out to $16,000 in my office, out of the fees paid into the county.
“It sounded good to me, and I figured this would help the county out. It’s not a lot of ARP money being saved, but it could be used for additional sewer lines or toward another project.”
Ottinger said any of the funds not appropriated for premium pay in the trustee’s office would stay with the remaining ARP funds to cover other needs.
Health Department workers could benefit from a program that was one of the final agenda items approved. Emma Davis, Cocke County Health Department Director, asked the board to allow employees to participate in a new education assistance program.
The program would allow employees to attend two classes through 2023 to further their education. It would give them one day off per week, up to 40 days, to pursue the advanced education.
The only cost to the employee would be fees associated with the institution they are attending. Davis said the county would be responsible for covering the remaining amount but would be reimbursed by the state.
Commissioners will meet again on Monday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the County Courthouse.
