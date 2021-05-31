Newport Utilities Water Crews will be constructing a water line on Edwina Bridgeport Road at Farm Way on Tuesday, June 1.
This construction will require an open cut on Farm Way. Farm Way will be blocked except for emergency passage between approximately 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. today.
This will impact residents and commuters on Farm Way, Dawning Road, and Amaryllis Road. NU Crews will do all they can to complete the work in the estimated two hour window.
NU apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the support of the community as we work to enhance the clean water infrastructure.
