A Cocke County Sheriff Deputy responded in the early morning hours Sunday to a report of a man who had been struck by a vehicle on Cosby Highway and were informed the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene.
According to the incident report, the victim, Joey Golden, was still lying on the ground in a semi-conscious state upon the arrival of police. Witnesses stated they saw a Chevrolet Trailblazer hit Golden. The plate number came back to being registered to Andrew Messer.
Golden became more alert and stated Messer, who lives with him, ran him over. Per the report, Golden stated they had gotten into an argument over Messer slapping a female’s backside at the bar. Golden was transported by EMS where he reportedly was in and out of consciousness.
Deputies then went to the registered address for Messer, who became combative and actively resisted arrest according to the report and assaulted a deputy by kicking him in the right forearm. Deputies were able to get Messer into the rear of the patrol car and he was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
According to the report, he was charged with aggravated assault-domestic, reckless driving, resisting, failure to exercise due care, reckless endangerment-vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device and leaving the scene of an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.