NEWPORT—The Cocke County Recreation Board held a workshop Monday evening despite not having a quorum to hold an official meeting.
Recreation Director Scottie Thornton read his report to two board members, Butch Phillips and Jeff Gentry, who were present for the meeting.
Thornton said he and his staff are currently discussing how they will handle the crowds that will attend games at the Cocke County Recreation Building during basketball season. Thornton said they do not have to follow the same guidelines put forth by TSSAA, but he will establish similar safety guidelines.
Thornton also hopes to schedule basketball games with breaks in between to give attendees time to leave before the next game begins.
Thornton also reported that he is considering purchasing a software program to help organize financial records and inventory at each facility.
In other news, Phillips expressed his concern regarding board members not attending meetings. Phillips said he hopes next month the board can meet and start discussing plans to move the recreation department forward.
The next meeting of the board will be held on Monday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Cocke County Recreation Building.
