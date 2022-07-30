NEWPORT—Dr. A.C. Willis is quite familiar with the layout of Cocke County High School.
“I walked these hallways from 1990 to 1994,” said Willis on Thursday. “I took the A.C.T test in this library. I can still find where my locker is. There’s still people that are around now that were around while I was a student.”
But on Thursday morning, when Willis held court for a faculty meeting in a building he’s always known?
Well, he did not just reminisce about his teenage years.
He also thought back to the dreams he developed a few years after that, when he was 25.
“From the moment that I became a teacher 21 years ago, I always wanted to become a principal,” said Willis, now 46. “More specifically, I wanted to become the principal of Cocke County High School.”
Now, 21 years later, Willis has achieved that dream after filling the spot left open by Gail Burchette’s retirement.
“This is definitely a dream fulfilled,” he said. “A lot of hard work has went into this, from a lot of people, not just myself. I’ve had a lot of mentors, lot of coworkers that have encouraged me along the way.”
But he has also had several unique experiences: military jobs, teaching internships, plenty of prayer — and one four-year detour through the Cocke County athletic department.
All of it has led him to this culminating opportunity.
And it starts on Monday with the first day of school.
Military led to desire to teach
When Willis graduated from Cocke County in 1994, he enrolled at then-Carson-Newman College.
But after graduating from Carson-Newman in 1998, Willis did not follow the Pre-Med track he had finished in his undergraduate years.
Instead, he joined the military as a Civil Affairs Specialist. And it was in that role, through dust-marred tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, that Willis’ desire to teach first formed.
“Joining the military is what made me want to become a teacher in the first place,” he said.
So, Willis took a teaching internship at Austin-East High School — where he molded that desire to teach into the more specific goal he has now achieved.
But to become the principal at his alma mater, Willis first had to find his way back to Cocke County High School.
Coming home
Following a two-semester internship at Austin-East, Willis worked from 2003-2007 as a Civil Affairs Specialist in Knoxville —where he earned Soldier of the Year honors in 2003.
Then, he moved closer to home as a teacher and assistant baseball coach at Sevier County, a school the Fighting Cocks play on a regular basis, where he won Teacher of the Year in 2014.
During that time, Willis also served as a substitute Assistant Principal at SCHS.
In 2016, though, Burchette offered Willis a chance he couldn’t turn down: the Assistant Principal job at Cocke County High School.
After that, Willis assumed his career path was set — and that principal would be next.
Bringing pride back to CCHS
“To be honest, I never thought I would become an athletic director,” he said.
In 2018, though, the previous Cocke County athletic director departed for another position.
Immediately, Willis “jumped at the opportunity,” citing his time at Sevier County as fuel for his excitement in taking the position.
“Working outside the county, I saw the good that could come from Cocke County athletics,” he said. “On the outside looking in, I looked and saw that potential and thought back to what Cocke County athletics were in the mid- to late 90’s. And I said, ‘Man, it could be that again.’
“I wanted to come in and change the culture. A culture of winning and positive attitudes and believing in yourself and having something to take pride in.”
To do that, Willis had to start by building a coaching staff, with pride and positivity at the forefront.
“One of the things I wanted to instill is a little bit of pride in where the students are from, who they play for, and what that name on the front of the jersey means to everyone who’s walked the halls of this high school,” he said. “I wanted to really celebrate the good.”
So it would only make sense that Willis’ first hire was Scotty Dykes, a standout wide receiver in the late 80’s who saw firsthand how good Cocke County could be.
But in his role as AD, Willis was not merely focused on bringing back the glory days. He also wanted to focus on rebranding Cocke County for the future.
That project, along with several others, is one that Willis plans to continue helping with now that he is the principal.
“I think the athletic department is definitely heading in the right direction,” he said. “I think the county and community will definitely see the results of all the hard work we’ve been putting in as an entire department, and it’s going to be something visible and something everyone can be proud of.”
But in leaving that position so soon before the start of school, Willis knew he had to find a replacement — and quickly.
A head-spinning week
“Whenever I got the news that I had become principal, I knew that it left a need. And that need was someone that had leadership experience. Someone that understood athletics, understood people, and loved kids,” said Willis.
The answer was Dr. Robert Vick, whom — as readers will note on the front of the sports section — was presented with this opportunity on Monday.
“It moved very quickly, and Dr. Vick was the answer,” said Willis. “It needed to happen fast, because we could not slow down. We had to keep moving forward. And Dr. Vick is the perfect person to fill in and complete our administrative team.”
That team, altogether, is one that Willis called “exceptional.”
“Where one is weak, another one is strong,” he said. “Our personalities are different, but in the right way. We cover all personalities, and I think that’s key.”
Despite the administration’s united front, such a whirlwind has left a few details that still need to be ironed out. Such as switching offices, for example.
“My mind is everywhere right now,” offered Willis in summation. “My head is spinning, but I trust my teachers, I trust my staff, and I know that we’re going to love kids and build relationships.
“Right now, we’re taking it day-by-day.”
Prayers answered, relationships held
The same term, “day-by-day,” could be used to describe Willis’ mindset two months ago — still a summer away from his fifth go-around as athletic director, yet still worried about getting everything done in time for this year.
“I saw a Facebook post that, the simple version of it was, ‘Relax, God is in control,’” he said. So he did.
Around the same time, though, Willis said he began to pray about something else — “and God told me the answer was no.”
When Mrs. Burchette retired, though, and Willis felt the winds of change, he prayed again. And this time, he wasn’t the only one.
“The decision with me becoming principal did not just affect me,” he expressed. “It affected three or four or five other people praying for guidance in their own life. It’s like everything fell into place for everyone praying at that time.”
Everyone in that prayer group shared a desire for his or her request to be answered.
Still, only one person has traversed Willis’ entire career with him.
During Willis’ four years as a student at CCHS, he developed a friendship with another student named Stacy.
After Willis graduated, the pair began dating. They have since been married — years, with Stacy providing counsel and encouragement at every step of the way.
So, when Willis opens the Cocke County High School door on Monday for his first day as principal, he will not just be walking into a building he can map out in his mind.
He will also be walking into the place that helped form his relationship with his wife.
“And she shares this with me,” he said.
