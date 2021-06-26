NEWPORT—The Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) Board of Commissioners held their scheduled monthly meeting the morning of June 24.
JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible opened the meeting by presenting the board with JCCUD’s operating report for the month of May.
Bible shared that JCCUD’s residential and industrial sales are down from last May, but commercial and interruptible are up. Total natural gas customers have grown from last May, from 7,956 to 8,133, which continues a trend of growth that has been present since 2014.
Bible also shared that JCCUD’s propane customer base has also grown by over 120 from last May. Total propane sales were well above average, despite being about 3,600 gallons below last year’s all-time high of 28,290 gallons sold.
JCCUD’s appliance sales are also up from last May.
Residential rates for May of 2021 were reported at $1.1332 per therm, which is up from last May’s $0.9904 per therm, and interruptible rates are up to $0.4294 per therm from last year’s 0.3202 per therm.
Following Bible’s report and the approval of May’s gas rates, the board proceeded to the consideration of funding several bodies. The board approved the funding of $10,000 to the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, paying half in July 2021 and half in January 2022. They also approved funding $5,000 each to the Newport-Cocke County Economic Development Commission and to the Newport-Cocke County Chamber of Commerce, also to be paid half in July 2021 and half in January 2022.
The board went on to approve the extension of a gas supply agreement with Enervest through March 2024.
The board faced the task of appointing a member to the Cocke County Partnership Board, for which Tommy Bible recommended Clint Hammonds. The board appointed Hammonds unanimously.
The next item of business was the extension of JCCUD’s marketing plan, which includes offering rebates to residential and commercial customers for year-round appliances like water heaters.
Board member Sharon Hayes brought up the issue of spreading the word about the offered rebates, which led into the Administrative Manager’s report, in which Heather Jones shared that JCCUD now has an active Facebook page. She also shared that the JCCUD website will be reworked and updated some time in the coming months.
Clint Hammonds gave a brief construction report, sharing that work on the Highway 113 pipeline was finished and cleanup had begun. Hammonds also informed the board that excavation for a project on Highway 92 near Davis Hollow was scheduled to begin next week.
Following a succinct Propane report from Johnathan Sane, the meeting adjourned at 9:53 a.m.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for July 22, rather than July 29, to accommodate for the board’s travel around that time.
