Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Highway 160 near Buffalo Road in reference to a possible intoxicated driver stuck in a ditch. Boyce spoke with the driver who was identified as Bobby Echols.
The report states that Boyce could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Echols and he also observed an open bottle of Bud Light in the center console of the vehicle. Boyce instructed Echols to exit the vehicle and when he did, he was very unsteady on his feet and fell over. Echols was arrested at that time and placed in the backseat of Boyce’s patrol vehicle.
Echols was found to have a prior DUI in 2018. Echols did admit that he had a handgun in the vehicle in the center console, which was easily accessible. Echols was transported to the County Jail where a Standardized Field Sobriety was conducted. Echols performed poorly on all tests given. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Open Container Law and Possession of a Handgun Where Alcohol is Served.
