Local officials speak at Partnership event

Local and state level representatives came to Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center on Friday for the annual Legislative Breakfast. Among those in attendance were local leaders County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, CLB Chairman Clay Blazer, Newport Mayor Roland ‘Trey’ Dykes and Parrottsville Mayor Dewayne Daniel.

The Cocke County Partnership is pleased to announce they will be hosting the 12th Annual Legislative Breakfast on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center beginning at 8 a.m.

The Cocke County Partnership has confirmed that representatives for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn will be in attendance to report on opportunities they are addressing in Washington.

State Senator Steve Southerland and State Representative Jeremy Faison will be giving updates on current affairs facing the State of Tennessee. They will also bring to the discussion legislation pending in the General Assembly. Local government updates will also be given by Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, City of Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III and Town of Parrottsville Mayor Dewayne Daniel.

The cost to attend is $10 for Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for future members. Reserved tables of eight will also be available. Reservations are required for this event. Please contact the Cocke County Partnership/Chamber of Commerce office at (423) 623-7201 to purchase tickets.

