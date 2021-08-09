Lee Willis and Faye Fish were recently presented a plaque by the Cocke County Shrine Club in honor of their continued support of the organization.
For years, Willis has purchased the first newspaper during the Annual Shrine Paper Sale. Fish, as a representative of Modern Woodman, has provided countless donations to the Shrine club, including the most recent gift of $2,500.
The donations of both individuals have gone a long way towards helping children in the community.
