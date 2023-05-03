The Newport Tourism Information Center ribbon cutting was held Monday morning. The center is located in the Tanner Building. Among those present for the ribbon cutting were Partnership Director of Finance and Human Resources Sommer White, Partnership President Lucas Graham, Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, Community Development Director Gary Carver, Alderman Randy Ragan, Newport Mayor Roland A. Dykes, III, Newport City Administrator James Finchum, Newport Tourism Information Center Manager Monica Hommel, Alderman Mike Hansel, Nancy and Bob Geppert, Cocke County Partnership Tourism Director Linda Lewanski, Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball and Cocke County Senior Center Director Carlene Robinson.
Newport Tourism Information Center Manager Monica Hommel, at right, is shown with Nancy Geppert, who is a relative of Dudley Tanner, who established Tanner School. Geppert attended the ribbon cutting for the Newport Tourism Information Center at the Tanner Building on Monday morning.
Newport City Administrator James Finchum addresses those attending the ribbon cutting of the Newport Tourism Information Center on Monday. Newport Mayor Roland A. Dykes, III, is shown at right. In the background is a mural painted by Kelly Vauple, of the Thriving Artist Co-op.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening officially christened the Newport Tourism Information Center located in the Tanner Building on Monday.
Newport Community Development Director Gary Carver said that opening a tourist information center was one of the stipulations of getting grant funding to restore and remodel the former Tanner School.
“It has been a long, rewarding journey,” Carver said. “It wasn’t an easy project.”
He noted that the initial bids for the project were much higher than they had hoped, but they made it work and got the project completed.
He pointed out that when Walters State Community College moved into the building, Tanner School became a school again.
He said Monica Hommel, the tourism information center manager, has played a vital role in getting the information center ready. She chose the furnishings and did the interior decorating.
“We are incredibly thankful for Monica and her efforts in making this possible,” he said.
Newport City Administrator James Finchum said, “We are very proud of this center and we are extremely proud of the job that Monica has done.”
Finchum said although there is a welcome center in Hartford off the interstate, there was not a welcome center or a tourist information center in town. Currently, the center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but plans are to have the center open seven days per week after Memorial Day.
Finchum pointed out that grant funding made the renovations possible, and commended Carver for his efforts at getting grants for the project.
“He is a grant guru. He is one of the best I have ever encountered at applying for grants. He has an extremely high success rate. This project became his, and I turned it over to him early on,” Finchum said.
Hommel said she looks forward to welcoming visitors to the area at the tourism information center. There is an area with a variety of pamphlets from Newport- Cocke County Chamber of Commerce members detailing activities and businesses in the area.
Newport Mayor Roland Dykes III thanked everyone for attending the ribbon cutting.
“This building is very special to me,” Dykes said. “We are very thankful to be able to see this building restored and being used by the community again.”
Hommel said she appreciates the efforts of many local individuals and businesses in making the center a reality. A mural, which is painted in the tourism information center, features many special locations around Cocke County. Kelly Vauple, a member of the Thriving Artist Co-op, painted the mural. Hommel said she also appreciates Jems Services, Rick Foust of Foust Screen Designs, Matt Williams, Flowers by Wilma and Heartland Cabinet Factory Outlet.
