The 5,000th COVID-19 case was recently reported in Cocke County as new cases continue to climb. After a significant decrease in cases over the summer, the county’s active case numbers are back to where they were in January.
As of August 16, there where 377 reported active COVID cases in the county. Just over a month ago, there were only 13. The number of new cases reported over the last 14 days is more than three times the new cases reported in the 14 days prior, up to 390 from 105.
On August 16 alone, 24 new cases were reported. Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 68 tests per day, and almost 24% of those tests were positive. Two new cases have resulted in hospitalization, bringing the total to 130 COVID-related hospitalizations.
A total of 596 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered over the last week, and now over 44% of the population has received at least their first dose. Another 39% are fully vaccinated.
