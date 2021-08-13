COCKE COUNTY—Three young ladies from Cocke County have been selected as presentees at the 61st Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance, Saturday evening August 21, 2021, is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion.
Last year hundreds of leading teenagers as well as adults (from various parts of the United States) enjoyed the same event.
This is the outstanding social event of the year. It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.
Cocke County’s presentees for 2021 include Meredith Allyson McNabb, Sophia Marie Rouleau and Karlie Souder.
Meredith Allyson McNabb is the daughter of Steve and Lindsay McNabb.
Meredith, also known as Ally, is a senior at Cocke County High School. She is beginning her fourth year on the CCHS cheer squad. She has been enrolled in AP/Honors courses throughout her high school career.
Ally values music in her everyday life. She is beginning her fourth year in the CCHS choir. This year she was awarded All-East and All-State women’s choir. She is also active with the Newport Theater Guild and Niswonger Performing Arts Center in many musical theatre performances.
She was selected as a 2021 ALA Girls State delegate along with being a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Ally enjoys skiing and playing tennis.
She is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Newport and enjoys meeting with her youth group and performing various community service acts. Finally, above all Ally loves spending time with family and friends.
Sophia Marie Rouleau is the daughter of Nikki Coggins.
Sophia is a senior at Cocke County High School where she is a member of the BETA Club, a four year Varsity Basketball Cheerleader and Varsity Football Cheerleader, National Honor Society member and Homecoming Queen.
Sophia is employed as a floral designer and artist. She has also been a member of Mu Alpha theta for three years. Sophia also serves as the assistant cheer coach for the CCMS Squad. She has been an Honor Roll student for her entire scholastic career.
Karlie Souder is the daughter of Steve and Julie Souder.
Karlie is a senior at Cocke County High School where she has played varsity soccer for four years, serving as captain the last two years. She is also a four year member of the CCHS track team.
Karlie is a member of the Big Red Fire Choir and enjoyed performing the “The Greatest Showman” this past spring. She was selected as a Girl State Delegate and is a member of the ACT 30 Plus Club. Karlie is a member of the National Honor Society, the Beta Club, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
She enjoys singing in the choir and participating in youth activities such as Operation Christmas Child at her church, First Free Will Baptist Church.
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards. Last year over 10,500 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
After 61 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.
This Presentation Dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service.
Saturday, August 21, the weekend starts with practice and brunch, followed by the Mayor’s dinner, honoring the presentee’s and other important dignitaries. The evening of August 21 continues with the presentation of the presentees and dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Following the presentation is a black–tie reception.
