COCKE COUNTY—In late June, Niswonger Foundation broke the news that they had received a $9 million Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) Community Partner Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education. The grant will be used to fund “High Dosage/low ratio” elementary school math and literacy tutoring programs in 18 local school districts. Included in these will be both Newport City Schools and Cocke County Schools.
Niswonger Foundation defines High Dosage tutoring as “small student groups (low ratio) with a trained tutor at least three times per week for a minimum of one hour each session.”
Dr. Debra Bentley, the director of Niswonger’s Project On Track, shared that the Foundation began working with tutoring programs in 2021, when Project On Track began. Initially, the program had partnered with Care Foundation of America in response to learning loss associated with COVID-19. This experience in tutoring opened the door for the Niswonger Foundation to receive the TN ALL Corps Grant, which will allow them to further support the students in the community who need it most.
"High-dosage tutoring is not remedial work," Bentley shared.
"Rather, it focuses on scaffolding academic content so students can access new learning while also building upon their knowledge and skills base."
The $9 million dollars will be spread over 18 school districts, from Johnson County in the northeast to Jefferson and Hancock Counties in the west.
Dr. Bentley gave a glimpse into the process, sharing that each district leader was tasked with an evaluation of their student base to identify the most in-need students.
“We told them to look for students who are below the 25th percentile in reading or math, because those are the students who need it the most,” she said.
The Foundation’s goal is to address as many students as possible with the funding, using data to ensure students are getting the help that they need.
While it would be easy to divide $9 million into 18 equal half-million dollar lumps, Bentley stressed that each of these districts is vastly different.
“Obviously a district like Newport City Schools, just being the one school, that’s going to be different that even Cocke County Schools,” Bentley said.
“It’s not a per-student thing, it’s based on need.”
Additionally, Bentley shared that once the funding has been disbursed, it’s up to the district to decide how to use it.
“We’ve been talking mostly in what we call ‘tutoring hours,’ so rather than saying ‘Here, you can hire so many tutors,’ we’re allowing schools to decide how to use them.”
Director Sandy Burchette of Newport City Schools told the Plain Talk that they plan to hire three part-time tutors to work with students in grades 1-3 with reading and math.
“The students receiving the tutoring will be identified though the universal screener, AimsWeb. A small portion of the money will be used to purchase resources to supplement the tutoring. Susan Clevenger and Julie Wilson will oversee the Project On Track at our school and will work closely with the tutors, who are retired teachers,” she said.
She went on to share that students will be regularly screened to design a learning path to fit each student’s needs.
“We are definitely looking forward to implementing this program at Newport Grammar School and expecting to see great learning growth.”
In addition to Newport City and Cocke County School Districts, the grant will be available to Bristol City, Carter County, Elizabethton City, Greene County, Greeneville City, Hamblen County, Hancock County, Hawkins County, Jefferson County, Johnson City, Johnson County, Kingsport City, Rogersville City, Sullivan County, Unicoi County, and Washington County School Districts, aiming to reach over 6,000 students.
“When we first learned of this grant opportunity, we knew we had the expertise and that it was a natural fit for our work,” said Dr. Nancy Dishner, CEO and President of the Niswonger Foundation.
Both Dr. Bentley and Dr. Dishner have worked previously with Johnson City Schools, Dishner as the chair of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Partners in Education program for Johnson City and Washington County Schools, and Bentley as Director of Instruction and Communications and as a principal for several schools.
“We felt we had no choice but to bring this one home for our children,” Dishner said of the grant.
Dr. Bentley told the Plain Talk that Niswonger Foundation hopes that by mid-August, Niswonger Foundation will have received data back from each of the districts and will have put a plan into place to disburse the grant funds.
