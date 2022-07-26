bentley

Dr. Debra Bentley is the Director of Niswonger's Project On Track, which works to address learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COCKE COUNTY—In late June, Niswonger Foundation broke the news that they had received a $9 million Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) Community Partner Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education. The grant will be used to fund “High Dosage/low ratio” elementary school math and literacy tutoring programs in 18 local school districts. Included in these will be both Newport City Schools and Cocke County Schools.

Niswonger Foundation defines High Dosage tutoring as “small student groups (low ratio) with a trained tutor at least three times per week for a minimum of one hour each session.”

