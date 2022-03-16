Deputies responded to a home on Roys Road in reference to a domestic disturbance between a stepson and stepfather. They arrived and spoke with William McCarter, who said he got into a “fuss” with his stepfather after he told him to “speak nicer” to his mother.
Leslie Naillon, McCarter's stepfather, acknowledged that an argument did occur before he took his pistol outside to try and "scare" McCarter. Thinking the gun was unloaded, Naillon stated that he accidentally fired a round into McCarter’s vehicle just below the driver’s door where McCarter was allegedly standing. Naillon was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon Involved.
