NEWPORT—Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger met with local veterans last Thursday morning at the Tanner Building in Newport.
Harshbarger discussed a wide variety of topics from access to medical care, education and the issues at our southern border.
She started by thanking the veterans for their service to our country, and encouraged them to share their knowledge and stories with younger generations.
“I’m not a veteran, but many in my family are, so I know how important each of you are,” Harshbarger said.
“We must never forget to speak to veterans because when they are gone so are their stories and knowledge. We need to know about your service and sacrifice. You didn’t do this for accolades, you just did a job.”
The topic of limited access to health care through Veterans Affairs (VA) was a major topic of discussion. Harshbarger encouraged the veterans to reach out to her office for assistance when they have concerns or hit a roadblock.
“I don’t understand how they can limit your access to medical services when you have sacrificed so much. I’m here to be an advocate for you. Bring us any problem you may have and we’ll try to solve it.”
Harshbarger said that most veterans have a hard time navigating the paperwork when applying for services. She said each individual needs an advocate that can help them through the process and get the answers they need. The Congresswoman said that diligence is key with every decision veterans make in regards to their health care.
Education is another subject that Harshbarger feels strongly about, as she serves on the House Committee on Education and Labor.
One of the veterans described education at the college level as the indoctrination system. He asked the Congresswoman what could be done stop this process.
Harshbarger said that critical race theory is to blame for most of the indoctrination that has occurred at the collegiate level since the 1960s.
“Critical race theory meets the narrative that started the indoctrination at colleges. They have convinced big tech companies to do their bidding now. Corporations are standing up and doing the talking for the President. They have destroyed businesses, lives and families. We need to do something with education even if we have to push it to the private sector.”
Student loan debt is another aspect of education that Harshbarger hopes to mitigate by pushing students towards technical schools.
She said that students need to be introduced to these types of jobs at a young age before they decide which path to pursue.
“There is currently a shortage of skilled laborers across the country. We need to do more to get middle school aged children acclimated to skill jobs like welding and carpentry. TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) and Walters State can show students statistics for these professions and get them focused on reading, math and science.”
Harshbarger spent time discussing the border crisis during her visit. She recently took a trip to the border where she saw firsthand the issues plaguing border patrol agents.
The sudden influx in children crossing the border has strained resources, which has left the board vulnerable.
“About 40% of border control is being taken to process children,” Harshbarger said. “People are crossing the border and we have no idea where they’re going. They’ve caught six individuals from the terrorist watch list, and that’s just the ones we know about.”
The Congresswoman said human traffickers are making $4,000 per child, and millions per day bringing children across the border. She said three children ages five, three and one were recently found with information pinned to their clothing. They were taken to a federal facility like others that cross illegally.
“Parents will try over and over again to get their children into the country, but what kind of life is that? The children in these facilities are starved for attention because they don’t want to be there. They are coming across the border alone and that’s child abuse. The U.S. is becoming the world’s biggest human smuggler as more children are being brought across the border.”
Harshbarger said family units that cross with children under the age of seven are allowed to stay in the U.S. until they are processed. For children that come alone, DNA tests are performed to find relatives that live within the country.
To combat some of the serious issues the country faces, Harshbarger said the Republican Party needs to come together.
“We have fracture in our party right now. Republicans have to come together and do more than get our message out there. We need leaders that have the will to get things done and instill their beliefs in others.”
Congresswoman Harshbarger encourages all citizens, especially veterans, to contact her office with any issues of concerns they may have about pending legislation.
Her field representatives hold office hours in Cocke County on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Cocke County Annex.
