Lifelong Newport resident James C. “Jim” McSween, Jr., was honored at the Cocke County Good Scout Award Dinner at West End Baptist Church on Thursday.
McSween was born in Newport on Sept. 14, 1930, at the home of his parents, J. Carty McSween and Elizabeth Montgomery McSween.
Having attended Newport Grammar School, he went on to become valedictorian of his graduating class at Cocke County High School in 1948. In 1952, he graduated from the University of Chattanooga with a degree in history, then earned his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Tennessee in December 1953.
Admitted to practice law in Tennessee before the Supreme Court of Tennessee on March 9, 1954, McSween practiced law briefly with his father in Newport before entering the U.S. Army in June 1954. He was appointed first lieutenant, JAGC-USAR in September 1954.
McSween completed his basic course at the Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) School on the grounds of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He remained in Charlottesville as a member of the staff and faculty of the JAG School until he was honorably discharged as a U.S. Army major on March 15, 1968.
McSween, now 92, still practices law in Newport with his grandson, James C. “Carty” McSween, IV, and Jeff Greene at McSween, McSween and Greene, PLLC.
McSween was instrumental in securing the largest Cocke County school bond ever issued, which was used to construct the current Cocke County High School. Appointed as one of the first members of the Newport Regional Planning Commission in 1967, he still serves as a commissioner and has served as secretary for several years.
He remains an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Newport, having joined in 1958, then having served as club president in 1964. He served as lieutenant governor of the Kentucky-Tennessee District in 1966.
In addition, he was one of the original directors of Central Charities of Newport and Cocke County and was a member of the board of directors for the Boys Club when it was first organized in 1972.
He has three sons, Jimmy, Stephen Alexander and Philip Stuart, who all became attorneys. His step-children are Paula Phillips, Rodney Kelley and Barry Kelley. He has 10 grandchildren, two of whom are attorneys, and three great-grandchildren.
Circuit Court Judge Carter Moore served as the emcee for the evening, and Jeff Greene, fellow attorney, introduced McSween. Cataloochee District of the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America Director Russ Patterson presented the award.
Dr. Mike Hood gave an update on scouting in the Cataloochee District and his grandson, Rahli Poland, of Troop 497, gave his testimony about being a Scout. Scouts from Troop 497 presented the colors for the event, and West End Baptist Church Pastor Tom Mooty gave the invocation before the meal.
McSween recalled joining Boy Scouts when he was a child, and explained that he lived in the Irish Cut community and the Scout Troop met at First Baptist Church in downtown Newport. He said he did not get to attain the rank of Eagle Scout, and because of a lack of funds for the troop at the time, they could not afford for the Scouts to receive all the badges that they may have earned.
The event raised $7,000 for Cocke County Boy Scouts, helping them reach 105 percent of their fundraising goal, bringing their total just past $17,900. According to Dr. Hood, any young person interested in joining Scouts is not turned away because of financial or family status, and the funds raised help cover the costs of dues, uniforms and activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.