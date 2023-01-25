Newport Rescue Squad officers were installed at the annual banquet. Officers for 2023 include Captain Pud Valentine, 1st Lt. Jason Freshour, 2nd Lt. Ronnie Webb, Secretary Karen Chambers, Treasurer Steve Mantooth, Warrant Officer Hop Byrd, Sgt. Ronnie Raines, Historian Steve Gilbert, Chaplain Ronnie Raines, Parliamentarian and Unit Director Roger Nease and Training Officer Jason Freshour.
Newport Rescue Squad officers were installed at the annual banquet. Officers for 2023 include Captain Pud Valentine, 1st Lt. Jason Freshour, 2nd Lt. Ronnie Webb, Secretary Karen Chambers, Treasurer Steve Mantooth, Warrant Officer Hop Byrd, Sgt. Ronnie Raines, Historian Steve Gilbert, Chaplain Ronnie Raines, Parliamentarian and Unit Director Roger Nease and Training Officer Jason Freshour.
The 65th annual Newport Rescue Squad Banquet was held on Jan. 13 at the Rescue Squad building. Awards were presented, and rescue squad volunteers were recognized for their service.
John Carrell, retired law enforcement officer, served as the master of ceremonies. He addressed those attending about the definition of a hero, and said while many people think of a hero as a professional athlete or a superhero portrayed in movies that is sensationalized through the media, the definition found in Webster’s dictionary describes a hero as a “real person.”
“There isn’t a better way to describe the rescue squad than as a hero. They will go into rivers and lakes, they will climb mountains, they will fight fires and they will head out in the ice and snow to help,” he said.
He said he recalls during his years as a law officer when the Newport Rescue Squad helped him get someone out of a tree, where they were 40 feet off the ground.
“They are all volunteers. They do not do this for glory or recognition. It is for something that I cannot explain, which is the heart of any true public servant,” Carrell said.
“Sacrifices have been made by these men and women as well as their families. We owe them all a debt of gratitude, and this is a debt that our community cannot repay,” he said. “They have gone a step above and beyond.”
Rev. Zane Stuart was to lead the memorial service, but there was not a memorial service this year but as no Newport Rescue Squad members had passed away, he referred to Psalms 46:1 — “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
“We are living in difficult times. I appreciate the Newport Rescue Squad and how they help our community,” Stuart said. “But the most important decision any of the members of the rescue squad can make — or anyone in this room can make — is to follow Jesus.”
During 2022, the Newport Rescue Squad responded to 1,003 calls, which totaled out to 16,799 miles driven and 9,880 hours served. Those hours are the equivalent of 416 days.
Perfect attendance awards
Newport Rescue Squad members receiving perfect attendance awards include:
Doyle Belcher
Steve Mantooth
Roger Nease
Karen Chambers
Pud Valentine
Service awards
Several members were recognized for their years of service. Service awards include:
Andy Tritt — 10 years
Karen Chambers — 15 years
Josh Hall — 20 years
Jason Freshour — 20 years
Newell “Hop” Byrd, who has spent almost 61 years in the Newport Rescue Squad, was the guest speaker.
Bucky Ayers installed the officers for 2023, which included:
