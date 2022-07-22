NEWPORT—Organizers estimate that about 700 people showed up at the historic Tanner Building as the 100 Days of Reading bus tour stopped in Cocke County on July 15.

Summer is a crucial time for kids to build on – not lose – what they’ve learned during the school year, and they need fun ways to stay engaged in reading and learning all summer long. That’s why Save the Children created 100 Days or Reading.

