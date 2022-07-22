NEWPORT—Organizers estimate that about 700 people showed up at the historic Tanner Building as the 100 Days of Reading bus tour stopped in Cocke County on July 15.
Summer is a crucial time for kids to build on – not lose – what they’ve learned during the school year, and they need fun ways to stay engaged in reading and learning all summer long. That’s why Save the Children created 100 Days or Reading.
For the youngest children, 90 percent of their brain development occurs by age 5, so it is essential their minds are actively learning over the summer.
But nearly two out of three low-income kids don't have any books in their homes.
From June 1 until September 8, International Literacy Day, Save the Children is sharing tips and activities at SavetheChildren.org/READ to help ensure kids continue engaging in
reading and stay active all summer long.
Some of these tips and activities include family stretches, kid-friendly recipes or creating a
family storybook.
The bus went on to stop in Charlotte, North Carolina as it makes its way Northeast to Boston.
Save the Children was founded more than 100 years ago, touching the lives of more than 1 billion children.
The nonprofit organization works in more than 300 of America's most impoverished, rural communities to help kids engage with reading, offering early learning support and critical meals they need to be successful in school.
Save the Children is currently partnered with Cocke County schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.