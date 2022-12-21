Warm and welcoming is a great way to describe entering the Smoky Mountain Humane Society. Clean and organized with a friendly, knowledgeable staff and happy animals. Located in what was once the Friends of the Animal Shelter building at 420 Humane Way, the organization has a new name, new board, new staff and a fresh start. And most importantly, the animals have a better outlook and brighter future.

Leaving the past behind, the new organization is working diligently to show the public what great changes have been made and what great strides have taken place.

