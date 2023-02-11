What appeared to be a routine traffic stop Tuesday by Newport police resulted in all occupants of the vehicle being taken to Cocke County Jail.

According to a report, a vehicle traveling east on West Broadway had no tail lights or brake lights and was stopped. Upon checking the license of the driver, Anthony Roberts, 34, he was found to have had his driver’s license revoked out of Cocke County and also had an active warrant for theft under $1,000 out of Cocke County. He was placed under arrest.

