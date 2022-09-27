GREENEVILLE - The Wilbur West Memorial “Wheels for Kids” Car Show will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot of the City Garage Car Museum, rain or shine.
The car show is open for all years, makes and models of vehicles. Registration for exhibitors begins Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8:30 a.m. The advance registration cost to exhibit a vehicle is $10. The day of show fee is $15.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 entrants. Also, there will be awards, drawings for door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle with all proceeds to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. In addition to the vehicles, there will be music and food for visitors to enjoy.
There will also be a special event for children, ages 0-6 years: “Kids on Wheels for St. Jude.” Children are asked to decorate their strollers, wagons, tricycles, bicycles, or any article with wheels for the fall season.
For the children’s event, there will be an award for the Best of Show with all entries receiving participation ribbons. Registration for “Kids on Wheels for St. Jude” starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The registration fee is $2 per children’s entry.
This event is being hosted by Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Alpha Eta Chapter and the City Garage Car Museum, where West had volunteered three days a week for 10 years after retiring in 2011. West was a well-respected educator in the Cocke County School System for 45 years.
For more information, or to receive a registration form, contact Brenda West at brwest@bewleyproperties.com or call 423-608-0123. Registration forms are also available at the City Garage Car Museum, Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
