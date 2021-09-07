The CDC has reported 49,547 new COVID cases in Tennessee in the last seven days, which pushed the total case count to 1.07 million cases. There have also been 285 COVID-related deaths in the state over the last seven days.
According to CDC data, Tennessee has had the highest COVID case rate per capita in the nation over the last seven days with 725 cases per 100,000 people. The state also ranked eighth in COVID deaths per capita over the same seven days.
As of September 3, Cocke County has a total of 471 active cases across the county. The total number of COVID related deaths remains at 104. In total, the county has had 5,936 confirmed cases of the virus since March of 2020.
At least one dose of the COVID vaccine has been administered to 16,948 residents. A total of 14,766 are fully vaccinated at this time.
