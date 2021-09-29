NEWPORT—Walters State will offer free Alive at 25 courses to drivers age 15-25. The class is funded through a grant from State Farm Insurance.
This highly-interactive course prepares students to make safe and legal decisions quickly while driving. The program was developed by the National Safety Council.
Classes will be offered as follows:
•Newport Center, Oct. 4, 5-9 p.m.
•Online through video conference using Zoom:
Oct 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
“Alive at 25” teaches the importance of personal responsibility and decision-making skills for drivers ages 15-24,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs in the college’s Division of Workforce Training.
Students may take this class before or after getting a driver’s license.
“Drivers between the ages of 15-24 are more likely than anyone else to be killed in a motor vehicle accident. “Alive at 25” focuses on behavior, judgment, decision making and consequences. This class provides tools for making positive choices,” said Cardwell-Hampton.
Classes are taught by Gary Lowe, retired operations manager for the Morristown Police Department. Lowe has 37 years of experience in law enforcement.
Students who complete the class receive a certificate. Some insurance companies offer a discount for completing “Alive at 25.”
To register, visit: https://www.campusce.net/walters/course/course.aspx?catId=39.
For more information, contact Cardwell-Hampton at `423-585-6756 or Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.