NEWPORT—A Newport man has been charged with statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor following an investigation on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Newport police officials identified the male as Jackie Miller, 26, Heritage Boulevard.
On Wednesday, Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to Motel 6 to speak with an employee.
Ptl. Weber spoke with the employee, who said she had seen a female juvenile walk around the hotel in the same shirt and underwear for a week.
The employee advised that she believed the female was in a romantic relationship with an older male subject, later identified as Miller.
Officers went to the hotel room where the two were staying.
Ptl. Weber spoke with the 15-year-old, who first said she was staying with a friend that she met on Facebook. After further questioning, she admitted to having sexual relations with Miller.
Officers then spoke with Miller who said he had permission to pick up the juvenile female in South Carolina and bring her to Tennessee. Miller said the couple has stayed at Motel 6 for a month because he is homeless.
According to the report, officers called the juvenile’s father who said he knew about the relationship and then said, “children have to make their mistakes and decisions.”
A DCS referral was made.
Miller was arrested without further incident and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
