COCKE COUNTY—On January 25, the Cocke County Legislative Body met and appointed Jeff Eslinger to a 4th District Commissioner position, filling the vacancy left by Shalee’ McClure who stepped down to fill Jan Brockwell’s position as County Clerk.
Eslinger has worked for the City of Newport for 13 years, most recently as the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Maintenance Superintendent.
As the Maintenance Superintendent, Eslinger leads maintenance for the city buildings, including City Hall, police and fire departments, and the community center. He also leads maintenance for the 80 acres of parks in Newport.
In his new position, Eslinger is hoping to make a change for the community.
“I just really feel like this county’s dying, so I’m here to do anything that I can do to help my neighbor, that’s the only reason I took this,” Eslinger said.
His goal is to turn around what he sees as a downward trend for the county, especially in regards to job prospects for future generations.
“If we don’t do something to either bring industry or some tourism, I really feel like… I don’t have kids, but I feel like we aren’t going to have anything for anyone’s kids,” Eslinger said. “And everybody’s kids that grow up here, they have to move off to get a good job, and I hate that.”
Eslinger recently took his oath of office after being named a County Commissioner.
His first meeting with his fellow CLB members will be this Tuesday, February 16 at 6 p.m.
