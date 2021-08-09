Deputy Bryce Pickens was at the 440 Truck clearing another call when he observed Dominique Raines, age 27, get into a blue truck and start driving. Pickens had prior knowledge that Raines' license was revoked for Driving Under the Influence. The report states that Raines took a right onto I-40 westbound, and Pickens followed while running the truck’s tag through Central Dispatch.
Pickens reported that Raines cut off a vehicle on the interstate nearly causing an accident. He immediately initiated his blue lights and siren in attempt to stop the vehicle. The report states the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed to “evade the traffic stop.” Pickens pursued the vehicle until Raines took the 435 exit.
The report states that Raines attempted to make a left turn onto Cosby Highway before “spinning out.” Raines almost struck a light pole and another vehicle in the process. He was able to gain control of his vehicle and “started driving on the wrong side of Cosby Highway on the bridge.”
Pickens pursued the vehicle onto New Cave Church Road until Raines crashed into the woods near Able Road. Patrol Officer Josh Shults and Pickens took Raines into custody.
Raines is charged with Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Driving While License Revoked, False Reports and Violation of Registration.
