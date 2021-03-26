NEWPORT—Voting for the Newport Plain Talk’s annual People’s Choice Awards has begun.
The ballot for this year’s contest can be found on Page 4B of today’s edition.
News this year is the option to cast you ballot online. You can visit https://newportplaintalk.secondstreetapp.com/Peoples-Choice-2021/ to nominate you favorites today.
You can enter your nominations for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards once per hour between now and Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Don’t forget to come back during the voting phase and cast your ballot once per hour between Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12 a.m. and Monday, May 31, 2021 at 4:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
This year’s contest marks the 22nd year of the awards, which has highlighted area individuals, businesses and services by being recognized by their customers as Best of the Best.
“This is one of our most popular events and a lot of fun for everyone. We always receive several thousand ballots during the voting and count each one carefully,” said Plain Talk Publisher Duane Uhls. “We encourage everyone to vote early and often for your favorite businesses, professionals and service people.”
To enter a paper ballot, just find the full page that is published in the Plain Talk until the voting deadline of May 31, or pick up a copy at our office, located at 145 East Broadway. There is no charge to enter.
The ballot for the 22nd annual People’s Choice Awards contains dozens of categories under the headings of Best People, Best Business, Best in the Area, Best Foods and several new categories are included this year. All you have to do to is write in your choices — vote for as many or as few as you wish, then mail or bring your ballot to the Plain Talk office.
Photo copies or electronic copies via email will not be accepted.
The winners appear in a special edition, which will be published in August. The special edition, published after all the votes are in, gives the business winners and employees of that business a chance to publicly thank the customers for their vote and patronage.
Businesses and people like the honor of being selected and receive a People’s Choice Awards certificate, which they proudly display at their business.
