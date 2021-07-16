NEWPORT—A Newport man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Handgun While Under the Influence.
Richard Miscione, 41, faces the charges after he allegedly fired a shot over an individual’s head while they were in bed.
Deputy Joshua Malone was dispatched to 458 Old Sevierville Highway on the reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Orin Miscione pulled in the driveway of the residence and stated she was the caller. Mrs. Miscione told Malone she was lying in her bed when Richard Miscione fired a single shot from a .22 caliber revolver into the wall above her head. The reports states that deputies observed a hole in the location described by Mrs. Miscione.
She went on to say that she took the revolver away from Mr. Miscione, went outside and cleared the firearm into the grass behind the home. Deputies searched the area, but no live ammunition or shell casings were located.
When asked about the incident, the report states that Mr. Miscione said the gun went off on accident. During the investigation Mrs. Miscione and her mother stated Mr. Miscione “had been drinking and was intoxicated.” Mr. Miscione was taken into custody at that time. The firearm was taken into custody as evidence, and Miscione was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
