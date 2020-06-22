NEWPORT—Next year Goodwill will celebrate 50 years of serving the area in a variety of ways. For more than two decades they have provided certificate as well as degree programs to individuals seeking to better themselves.
Cindy Dodson, Marketing Coordinator for Goodwill Industries in Knoxville, said Goodwill is much more than a retail store and non-profit organization.
“So many people don’t realize that we offer certificate programs and provide job placement. When people shop and donate they are helping to fund these programs,” Dodson said.
“We partner with over 100 businesses in east Tennessee. We are the largest workforce non-profit in the United States. Goodwill operates more than 29 stores in the east region and we employ more than 400 individuals. People don’t realize what goes on behind the doors of a Goodwill.”
Individuals can earn their high school diploma or equivalent through Goodwill as well as certificates and credentials in fields like avionics, construction, culinary, healthcare, heavy equipment operation, hospitality, information technology (IT), logistics, manufacturing, retail, warehousing, welding and more.
They can also assist with associate’s and bachelor’s degrees. Some coursework can be done virtually in as little as eight hours per week.
Dodson said the CNA and IT programs spark the most interest in those looking to further their education.
The recent partnership with the Google IT Professional Program has created added value for those focusing on the technology field.
“All of our instructors are qualified and employed by Goodwill. We work with hospitals for clinicals for our CNA students and also provide a hospital like environment for our in class education.
“We provide the best equipment for our computer classes as well. We are honored to have Google IT Professional Program. It means so much for a student to receive this certificate if they want to pursue a career in the tech field.”
To receive certificates or to finish coursework, students must pass exams like any college level courses. The major difference with Goodwill’s courses is the attention students are given and the chance to retest until they pass the needed exams.
“Students can take tests as many times as the need in order to make their dream come true,” Dodson said.
“It takes diligence on the side of the student as well as the instructor. All of our exams go to the state for approval when a course is completed, and within three days an individual can be ready for a new job. We helped almost 4,100 people find a job last year.”
Dodson takes time to follow up with participants once they have completed their program and secured a position in the workforce.
Their success stories are a testament to the work that Goodwill does each day.
“It’s amazing to witness people grow and feel good about themselves. We follow up with participants, and it’s so wonderful to reconnect with individuals who still have the same job after several years. When we change an individuals income level we can change their perspective.”
Goodwill has three training facilities in the area. Morristown is the closest, but Knoxville and Oak Ridge also have facilities.
All courses are offered at each of the locations. Instructors teach throughout the week, except on Fridays at most locations.
To participate in one of the many programs all an individual has to do is fill out an application online. Staff members can also assist with this process.
Goodwill is currently hiring at all locations in the area including here in Newport.
Applications can be filled out in person or online.
For more information on Goodwill’s certificate programs and employment opportunities visit goodwillknoxville.org.
