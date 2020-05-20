PARROTTSVILLE—A man sustained injuries following an accidental shooting that occurred in the Parrottsville community on Monday, May 18.
Deputy Christopher Williamson was dispatched to the 2200 block of Allen Chapel Road, concerning a man who had been shot.
Upon arrival Deputy Williamson and Lt. Det. Michael Whitmer spoke with the victim, identified as James Brandon Epley, 36, Salem Road, and a witness, Robert Southerland, 66, who said they were helping Jacob B. Radar, 67, load a lawn mower deck in the back of a truck at the time of the incident.
According to the report, Radar pulled his Kel-Tec PMR-30 pistol from his front pocket to adjust it when the firearm discharged. The bullet struck Epley in his left hip and exited through his right hip.
Epley was transported to Parrottsville Elementary School where he was then airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.