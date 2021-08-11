Four young ladies from Cocke County have been selected as presentees for the 61st Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance, Saturday evening August 21, 2021, is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion.
This is the outstanding social event of the year. It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.
Cocke County’s presentees for 2020 include Meredith Allyson McNabb, Sophia Marie Rouleau, Emily Katherine Sexton and Karlie Souder.
