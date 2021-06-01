NEWPORT—Cocke County continued its long tradition of honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans with the annual Memorial Day program held Monday morning.
AMVETS Post 75 hosted the event that featured local leaders and distinguished guests.
Major General Leslie A. Purser, U.S. Army, retired, was the keynote speaker of the event. She said it is humbling to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be with you here today to remember and pay tribute to our nations bravest, our service members who lost their lives in defense of this great nation,” Purser said.
“I love this country and what it stands for, especially for the hope it provides and the dreams that can come alive. It’s humbling to stand and recognize those who can no longer do so themselves. We understand that on this day we acknowledge the ideals and values those soldiers, sailors, airmen, marine and coasties stood for and died defending.”
Purser said that Memorial Day is often a somber occasion, but she uses the day to shine a light on the service men and women who gave everything for our freedom.
“Today is our opportunity to celebrate the lives of our fallen comrades in arms, as well as pay respect to the heroes we don’t know who died decades and even centuries ago. I don’t think of this holiday as one of mourning, but rather a day of reverent celebration dedicated to the character, strength, courage and moral fortitude of those who wore the uniform and died in it.
“Over this holiday take time to remember the real reason for the day, and do some reflection on what we have and are thankful for. These departed veterans have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and for us. They deserve our deepest gratitude, so don’t forget them this Memorial Day.”
Joining Purser for the program was City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and State Rep. Jeremy Faison. Field Representatives for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined the local leaders.
Mayor Dykes said he often feels underserving to speak at such events due to the gravity of the occasion. He said that we as a nation must never forget the sacrifice that has been made by so many.
“Not often do you have an occasion like this to say thank you for something so monumental,” Dykes said. “At this time I think of the Abraham Lincoln quote that says, ‘It is rather for us here dedicated to the great task remaining before us, that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause from which they gave the last full measure of devotion.’ This is the day in which we say thank you for your sacrifice. We will never forget, and must continue to find ways to honor you.”
Mayor Crystal Ottinger echoed Dykes sentiments thanking the men and women who gave their all for the freedoms we hold dear.
“I strive to be the type of person that’s worth dying for, and I think we should all live that way. It is our responsibility to remember these fallen men and women. James A Garfield said, ‘We do not know one promise they made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtue of men and citizens. For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and virtue.’”
Rep. Jeremy Faison followed Ottinger and commented on the strong desire that each service members has to protect the United States.
“It’s humbling to be able to stand in front of you and say thank you for your sacrifice,” Faison said.
“Your desire for freedom was so strong that you would take a bullet for us to be able to enjoy our freedom. All I can say is thank you, and God Bless.”
Daryl Brady, field representative for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, said Cocke County has a strong bond with its veterans, and never fails to give them the recognition they deserve. He encouraged everyone to continue supporting the families that have lost so much.
“Cocke County honors its veterans and their families in so many ways,” Brady said.
“I’ve been here on numerous occasions when the Parrottsville Quilt Guild presents Quilts of Valor to those who have served. Never lose that family spirit and the desire to care for one another and the families of veterans.
“Congresswoman Harshbarger treasures those who serve and continues her commitment to veterans and their families that have given so much. Thank you for being like family here in Cocke County.”
Michael Hensley, field representative for Senator Marsha Blackburn, spoke about the courage, bravery and heroism of the soldiers in the United States military.
He said the sacrifice of these brave men and women must not be forgotten.
“Today we reflect and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the values we treasure most,” Hensley said.
“These heroes that put on the uniform are carriers of light. Many did not return and their void is large and real. We must do our part to ensure the next generation does not forget these carriers of light.”
After the guest speakers took the podium, Parrottsville’s Quilt Guild honored 14 local veterans with Quilts of Valor.
To close the ceremony, members of the Cocke County NJROTC performed a 21-gun Salute, and Taps was played by Janet Collins, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) adjutant.
All veterans in attendance gathered on the courthouse steps for a photo at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Pastor Tom Mooty provided the opening prayer and closing benediction and Dale Brown, adjutant and past commander of AMVETS Post 7, served as emcee for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.