With the Knox County Forensic Center’s recent release of autopsy results from the second of two animals attacks, Newport citizens still have questions.
Earlier this month, the Knox County Regional Forensic Center (RFC) released the autopsy results for Amber Miller, who passed away in early July. The autopsy confirmed that Miller’s death was the result of a “vicious animal attack,” the second such death to occur near the property of Charles E. Owensby.
The first death, that of Tony Ahrens, occurred in early April. Owensby himself was listed as the caller in the CCSO’s report of the incident. The RFC confirmed in August of 2021 that Ahrens’ death was the result of “multiple animal induced injuries,” as suspected in the original CCSO report, which stated that Ahrens’ clothes were “torn and bloody,” and that he had “multiple punctures, lacerations, contusions, and torn veins,” which are injures “consistent with some sort of animal attack.”
Miller’s autopsy results were much the same, confirming that she died from complications of multiple organ system failure while in the hospital as a result of the attack.
