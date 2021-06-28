The Emergency Broadband Benefit program will provide a temporary discount on bills of up to $50 per month towards broadband service and associated equipment rentals for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 towards the purchase price.
Contact your local broadband provider directly to learn about the application process or find participating broadband providers at: https://www.fcc.gov/emergency-broadband-benefit-providers#Tennessee. To apply online, visit GetEmergencyBroadband.org
