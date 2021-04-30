NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members met virtually Tuesday morning to receive departmental updates for the month of April.
Curtis Williamson, electric department manager, addressed the outage that occurred on April 6.
Williamson said TVA personnel were performing work within the primary substation for Newport when they noticed a damaged component.
An assessment was performed and crews found a broken/melted connector that required immediate repair.
The damaged primary substation feeds power to seven other substations around the county. When the outage occurred to fix the damaged component, over 17,000 NU customers were left without power for just over two hours.
Williamson said that NU is working with TVA to improve the overall system to limit outages of this type in the future.
Chris Calhoun, V/P of Operations and Technology, was next to address the board.
Calhoun said NU plans to install 6,900 linear feet of wastewater pipe in the Odell Road area to provide residents with an environmentally safe sewer service.
NU contributes funds for the purpose of decommissioning septic systems and connecting customers to wastewater on a voluntary basis.
Two bids were received for the project with King General Contractors submitting a quote of $688,000 for the project, and Brockwell Construction submitted a bid for $72,280.
Calhoun received board approval to award the project to Brockwell Construction.
He also provided the board with an update on NU’s broadband subscribers. A total of 3,335 residents are currently connected to the service. More than 2,000 are hoping to connect in the future and have been added to a waiting list.
More than 1,000 are looking at the wireless option provided by NU.
“We hope to start installation of wireless very soon,” Calhoun said. “We have a planned stress test at one of our macro sites upcoming. A large number of systems will be installed to put the system under stress to see how it performs.”
A financial update was provided to the board by Joni Daniel, V/P of Finance and Accounting.
Daniel reported that electric department revenue is down for the month, but up compared to the previous fiscal year.
Year-to-date, revenue is also down for the department, which has a net income of $335,000 through the end of March.
The unrestricted cash flow for the department continues to grow as NU works to build that specific line item. Unrestricted cash is close to $11 million thanks to the efforts of multiple individuals.
Cash flow has grown for the water department as well, according to Daniel.
The amount stands at $1.6 million, which is up $592,000 over the previous year.
Year-to-date the department has seen a net income of $825,000.
The broadband department at NU saw a net loss of $49,000 for the month, and has seen an overall loss of $833,000 for the year.
Michael Williford, General Manager of NU, spoke briefly during the meeting as he asked for board approval to receive unclaimed property funds from the State.
Williford said that customers’ deposits or refunds go unclaimed each year once they disconnect from NU service. The funds are remitted to the state for a specific period where individuals can claim any amount they are owed. Once that period of time is over, NU is eligible to request the return of those funds.
Previous customers can still request the return of funds from NU.
The board approved the refund from the State in the amount of $3,108.91.
The board welcomed its newest member Tuesday as Dr. Emily Eisenhower was sworn in before the meeting began.
Eisenhower was selected to serve by the Newport City Council. She fills the position vacated by Claude Gatlin.
The next meeting of the board will be held on May 25 at 10:30 a.m.
